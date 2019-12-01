Play

Smith is a healthy scratch Week 13 against Pittsburgh.

Smith briefly saw an uptick in playing time with Olivier Vernon injured, but Vernon is back this week for the divisional matchup, and Smith will sit as a result. It also appears that Bryan Cox has moved ahead of him in the defensive line rotation, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.

