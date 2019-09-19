Play

Kirksey (chest) is not practicing Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kirksey is managing a chest injury of undisclosed severity and has yet to practice this week. He'll have one more opportunity to participate in practice ahead of Sunday's contest against the Rams. If Kirksey were forced to miss any time, Malik Jefferson would likely slot into the starting lineup.

