Browns' Christian Kirksey: All over field Sunday
Kirksey racked up 10 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.
The 25-year-old linebacker has 111 combined tackles on the season, including 37 over the past four weeks. He, along with Joe Schobert, played every defensive snaps for the Browns, and continues to be a productive source of tackles in IDP leagues.
More News
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Forces fumble Sunday•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Brings down quarterback•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Sets career high in tackles•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Posts 10 tackles Sunday•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Totals five tackles•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Logs nine tackles in loss•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...