Kirksey racked up 10 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.

The 25-year-old linebacker has 111 combined tackles on the season, including 37 over the past four weeks. He, along with Joe Schobert, played every defensive snaps for the Browns, and continues to be a productive source of tackles in IDP leagues.

