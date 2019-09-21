Kirksey (chest) is a candidate to be placed on IR, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, the linebacker may have suffered a torn pec, an injury that would require an extended recovery. If that's the case, this will mark the second season in a row that Kirksey will be derailed by an injury. After playing all 16 games in each of his first four NFL campaigns, the 27-year-old was limited to seven games in 2018. Going forward, Mack Wilson is expected to move into Kirksey's starting spot, while linebacker depth will be added by the promotion of Willie Harvey from the team's practice squad.