Browns' Christian Kirksey: Could require surgery
Kirksey may require surgery to address a chest injury sustained during Monday's win over the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
The details of Kirksey's injury remain undisclosed. The starting linebacker certainly appears likely to miss Sunday's contest against the Rams, and could be in line for a significant recovery timeline should he ultimately need to undergo surgery. Malik Jefferson and Mack Wilson stand to receive increase snaps if Kirksey is forced to miss time.
