Kirksey is dealing with a shoulder and ankle injury and was limited in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kirksey -- who played in every defensive snap for the Browns in 2017 -- was limited to just 61 of 89 snaps (73 percent) on Sunday versus Pittsburgh. Per Ulrich, coach Hue Jackson is hopeful Kirksey will be able to play against the Saints, though if he's unable to go, Genard Avery and Tanner Vellejo could see an increase in snaps.