Browns' Christian Kirksey: Departs game with injury
Kirksey injured his hamstring and is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Kirksey made three solo tackles before leaving the contest. He's been highly durable in his career, missing just two games -- both this season -- in his five-year career. If he doesn't return, expect Tanner Vallejo to see an uptick in usage.
