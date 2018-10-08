Browns' Christian Kirksey: Double-digit tackles in Week 5
Kirksey recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 12-9 win over Baltimore.
Kirksey's 12 tackles more than doubled his season total entering Sunday's tilt. He had struggled with the flu during the week but didn't appear to struggle at all come game time. He'll look to build on his strong performance next week against the Chargers.
