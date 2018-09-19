Browns' Christian Kirksey: Doubtful for Thursday
Kirksey (shoulder) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kirksey's designation is no surprise, given that he has yet to practice since sitting out last Sunday's game. If Cleveland enters Thursday Night Football without their starting linebacker, expect Tanner Vallejo to serve as his primary replacement. Should Kirksey remain sidelined in Week 3, expect an update on his injury status following the Browns' matchup against the Jets.
More News
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Won't play Sunday•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Questionable to play•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Dealing with multiple injuries•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: May have competition•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Seven tackles in finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...