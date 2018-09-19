Kirksey (shoulder) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kirksey's designation is no surprise, given that he has yet to practice since sitting out last Sunday's game. If Cleveland enters Thursday Night Football without their starting linebacker, expect Tanner Vallejo to serve as his primary replacement. Should Kirksey remain sidelined in Week 3, expect an update on his injury status following the Browns' matchup against the Jets.