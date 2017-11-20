Kirksey finished with 13 tackles (eight solo) and also added a sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Kirksey -- who once again played every defensive snap -- secured his second sack in as many weeks when he took down and stripped Blake Bortles in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup. The 25-year-old has 87 tackles and 3.5 sacks on the season.