Browns' Christian Kirksey: Grabs first interception Sunday
Kirksey posted one tackle and defended two passes, including an interception, in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Kirksey's interception Sunday was the first of his five-year NFL career. While his one tackle was none too impressive, he made a couple quality plays in pass defense. He and the Browns will look to secure another win in Week 7 when they take on Tampa Bay.
