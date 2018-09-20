Browns' Christian Kirksey: Inactive for Thursday
Kirksey (shoulder) is officially inactive for Thursday's game against the Jets.
This was to be expected as Kirksey was handed a doubtful designation after sitting out practice this week. Tanner Vallejo should serve as his primary replacement Thursday, as Kirksey has some additional time to rest up for Week 4.
