Browns' Christian Kirksey: Lands on IR
Kirksey (chest) has been placed on IR.
In a corresponding move, the Browns promoted fellow linebacker Willie Harvey from their practice squad. It remains to be seen if Kirksey might be a candidate to return to action later this season, with that possibility likely tied to whether or not he needs surgery to address what may be a torn pectoral muscle. In the coming weeks, Mack Wilson is in line to fill Kirksey's spot in the team's starting lineup.
