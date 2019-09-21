Kirksey (chest) has been placed on IR.

In a corresponding move, the Browns promoted fellow linebacker Willie Harvey from their practice squad. It remains to be seen if Kirksey might be a candidate to return to action later this season, with that possibility likely tied to whether or not he needs surgery to address what may be a torn pectoral muscle. In the coming weeks, Mack Wilson is in line to fill Kirksey's spot in the team's starting lineup.

