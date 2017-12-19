Browns' Christian Kirksey: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Kirksey made 13 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens.
Kirksey is as a reliable as they come when it comes to accumulating tackes. The 25-year-old trails only Joe Schobert for the team lead with 124 tackles, which includes five double-digit efforts. He's a must-start in most IDP leagues.
