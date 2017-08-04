Kirksey limped off the field during Friday's scrimmage with an apparent leg injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kirksey went down just three plays in to Cleveland's intersquad scrimmage. According to the report, he was surrounded by the medical staff before limping off with the help of a trainer. Kirksey led the team with 148 total tackles in 2017 and figures to play a similar role this season, if healthy.