Kirksey underwent surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscles and is expected to be out for the season, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kirksey is already on injured reserve, and he would be eligible to return in Week 11, but the surgery will sideline him for the rest of the year. The 27-year-old linebacker has ample time to recover ahead of the 2020 season, which will be the final year of his contract. Mack Wilson has played every snap at weakside linebacker in Kirksey's place and is expected to continue this role.