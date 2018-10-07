Kirksey (illness) is expected to play Sunday versus the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kirksey's final status still won't be reported until 11:30 ET when the inactives report comes out, but it appears he's in the fold after being "quarantined" Friday. If he suffers a setback, expect Tanner Vallejo and Genard Avery to see an uptick in snaps.

