Browns' Christian Kirksey: Limited participant Wednesday
Kirksey (shoulder) remained limited at Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Coming off a Week 3 absence, Kirksey's limited participation Wednesday is an encouraging sign after he missed practice early last week. His final listing on Friday's injury report should provide more clarity on his status for Sunday's contest against the Raiders. Should he remain unavailable, Tanner Vallejo should serve as the primary replacement once again.
