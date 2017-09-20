Browns' Christian Kirksey: Logs nine tackles in loss
Kirksey tallied nine tackles to go along with his first sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Kirksey improved on a modest five-tackle (two solo) performance in Week 1. The 25-year-old did his best impression of teammate Joe Thomas, who reached a remarkable milestone of 10,000 straight snaps, as he didn't miss any of the 68 defensive plays. He will look to keep producing in a favorable Week 3 matchup against the Colts.
More News
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Leaves scrimmage with leg injury•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Inks extension with Browns•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Expects to play outside linebacker•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Registers sack in Week 17•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Notches 10 tackles in Saturday win•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...