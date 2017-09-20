Kirksey tallied nine tackles to go along with his first sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Kirksey improved on a modest five-tackle (two solo) performance in Week 1. The 25-year-old did his best impression of teammate Joe Thomas, who reached a remarkable milestone of 10,000 straight snaps, as he didn't miss any of the 68 defensive plays. He will look to keep producing in a favorable Week 3 matchup against the Colts.