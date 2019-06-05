Kirksey (hamstring) is participating in mandatory minicamp, Ben Axelrod of WKYC Channel 3 News reports.

It's not clear how involved Kirksey was in prior offseason workouts coming off a 2018 season that was cut short after seven games due to a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old is nonetheless back working with the first-team defense alongside Joe Schobert and Adarius Taylor during practice this week. After two seasons with at least 138 tackles in 2016 and 2017, Kirksey was only on pace for 98 tackles before going down in 2018, but he could be in store for quite the rebound playing behind a ferocious Browns defensive line that added Sheldon Richardson and Olivier Vernon this offseason.

