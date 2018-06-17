Kirksey's new teammate Mychal Kendricks (ankle) will focus on the weakside linebacker position in Cleveland's 4-3 base defense, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Browns have a logjam at linebacker after adding Kendricks to a group that returns each of its three starters from last season. Despite piling up 286 tackles and six sacks the past two years, Kirksey no longer seems assured of a three-down role. It does help that he has experience playing in the middle, though he primarily operated as a weakside 'backer last year. Kendricks may end up taking snaps from Joe Schobert and/or Jamie Collins (knee) rather than Kirksey, but it will be hard to get a read on the situation until August or even September.