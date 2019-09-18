Play

Kirksey (undisclosed) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kirksey played every snap in the season opener versus the Titans but only 84 percent of the snaps in Week 2, so he may have tweaked something in the latter outing. The Browns are banged up right now, as linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle) also missed practice Wednesday. Kirksey needs to practice in some capacity to have a chance for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

