Browns' Christian Kirksey: Not practicing Tuesday
Kirksey (shoulder) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Kirksey has yet to practice since sitting out Week 2's game. Given that Cleveland faces a short week and Kirksey has not yet returned to practice, it seems unlikely that the starting linebacker will suit up against the Jets on Thursday. Gerard Avery and James Burgess stand to see an increased share of defensive snaps if Kirksey does not suit up.
More News
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Won't play Sunday•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Questionable to play•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Dealing with multiple injuries•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: May have competition•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Seven tackles in finale•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...