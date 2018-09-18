Kirksey (shoulder) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kirksey has yet to practice since sitting out Week 2's game. Given that Cleveland faces a short week and Kirksey has not yet returned to practice, it seems unlikely that the starting linebacker will suit up against the Jets on Thursday. Gerard Avery and James Burgess stand to see an increased share of defensive snaps if Kirksey does not suit up.

