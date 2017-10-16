Browns' Christian Kirksey: Posts 10 tackles Sunday
Kirksey totaled 10 tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans.
Kirksey has picked up right where he left off in 2016, totaling 42 tackles in six games this season. He played in every defensive snap Sunday and will look to slow down DeMarco Murray in Week 7.
