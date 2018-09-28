Browns' Christian Kirksey: Practices in full
Kirksey (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Kirksey missed two regular season games in a row due to a lingering shoulder issue, but appears to be healthy heading into Sunday's tilt against the Raiders. Expect Tanner Vallejo to return to a depth role if Kirksey retakes the field.
