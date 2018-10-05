Kirksey is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens as he battles the flu, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kirksey has been "quarantined" according to head coach Hue Jackson as the he wasn't present on the injury report before Friday. The 26-year-old is likely to be a game-time decision considering how late in the week the flu cropped up. Tanner Vallejo and Genard Avery could see increased snaps if Kirksey is unable to suit up.