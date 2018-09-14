Browns' Christian Kirksey: Questionable to play
Kirksey (shoulder/ankle) is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Kirksey has never missed a game in his career, but that feat is in danger of coming to an end after he was limited in practice throughout the week due to a combination of injuries he picked up in the season opener. Before making a decision on whether the linebacker will play Sunday, head coach Hue Jackson said the Browns will take into consideration the quick turnaround they have before playing the Jets next Thursday, suggesting Cleveland could hold Kirksey out in favor of having him fully ready for Week 3. In the event Kirksey doesn't get the green light to suit up this weekend, look for either Genard Avery or James Burgess to step into the starting lineup.
