Kirksey (leg) returned to practice Monday after being injured during last week's scrimmage, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kirksey left Cleveland's Aug. 4 scrimmage after just three plays but looks to be healthy again after returning to practice. He is expected to start at linebacker alongside Jamie Collins and Tank Carder.

