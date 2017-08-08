Browns' Christian Kirksey: Returns to practice Monday
Kirksey (leg) returned to practice Monday after being injured during last week's scrimmage, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Kirksey left Cleveland's Aug. 4 scrimmage after just three plays but looks to be healthy again after returning to practice. He is expected to start at linebacker alongside Jamie Collins and Tank Carder.
More News
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Leaves scrimmage with leg injury•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Inks extension with Browns•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Expects to play outside linebacker•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Registers sack in Week 17•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Notches 10 tackles in Saturday win•
-
Browns' Christian Kirksey: Logs nine tackles in Week 15•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...