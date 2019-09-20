Play

Kirksey (chest) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Kirksey may need surgery to repair the chest injury he incurred in Monday's game versus the Jets, but that has yet to be confirmed. He has missed every practice this week, however, and surgery could force Kirksey into an extended recovery schedule. For now, a rotation of Malik Jefferson and Sione Takitaki should fill the void at weakside linebacker.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories