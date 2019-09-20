Browns' Christian Kirksey: Ruled out for Sunday
Kirksey (chest) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Rams, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kirksey may need surgery to repair the chest injury he incurred in Monday's game versus the Jets, but that has yet to be confirmed. He has missed every practice this week, however, and surgery could force Kirksey into an extended recovery schedule. For now, a rotation of Malik Jefferson and Sione Takitaki should fill the void at weakside linebacker.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...