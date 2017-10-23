Browns' Christian Kirksey: Sets career high in tackles
Kirksey accumulated a career-high 17 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans.
Kirksey was all over the field Sunday, as he and the rest of the defense did a nice of job of shutting down Tennessee's running attack. The 25-year-old has racked up 27 tackles over his past two contests and is a reliable play in IDP leagues
