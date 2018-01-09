Kirksey, who posted seven tackles (four solo) during Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, finishes 2017 with 138 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Kirksey was once again a force on Cleveland's defense in 2017. He finished tied for second in the NFL in combined tackles and tied a career high in sacks. The 25-year-old linebacker is under contract until after the 2021 season, so expect him to continue to be a dominant source of tackles for the Browns next year.