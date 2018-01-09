Browns' Christian Kirksey: Seven tackles in finale
Kirksey, who posted seven tackles (four solo) during Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, finishes 2017 with 138 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Kirksey was once again a force on Cleveland's defense in 2017. He finished tied for second in the NFL in combined tackles and tied a career high in sacks. The 25-year-old linebacker is under contract until after the 2021 season, so expect him to continue to be a dominant source of tackles for the Browns next year.
