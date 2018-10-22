Kirksey recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), recovered a fumble, and intercepted a pass in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Kirksey didn't record a single interception through his first-four seasons, but he now has two in as many weeks. He'll be a quality IDP if he can continue stacking performances like he has the past two weeks. Looking ahead, he and the Browns will head to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers in Week 8.

