Play

Kirksey had five tackles (three solo) and 0.5 sack in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Kirksey stepped down from a nine-tackle performance Week 2 but did add a fumble recovery. The 25-year-old once again played every defensive snap and has a mid-tier matchup against the Bengals in Week 4.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories