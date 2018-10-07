Browns' Christian Kirksey: Will play Sunday
Kirksey (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Kirksey dealt with an illness Friday as the flu impacted his availability for practice, but he'll suit up Sunday and start at outside linebacker per usual. If he were to suffer any setbacks, however, Tanner Vallejo and Genard Avery could be asked to step up.
