Browns' Christian Kirksey: Won't play Sunday
Kirksey (shoulder) won't play against the Saints on Sunday.
Kirksey will miss the first game of his career in Week 2 due to shoulder and ankle injuries. It's likely that Cleveland elected to take a cautious approach to the linebacker's recovery, considering what a quick turnaround the team will face before playing the Jets next Thursday. With Kirksey sidelined, expect one of Genard Avery or James Burgess to shoulder the majority of his workload this weekend.
