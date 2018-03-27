Browns' Cody Kessler: Available for trade
The Browns likely will try to trade Kessler, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The team traded for Tyrod Taylor, signed Drew Stanton and is expected to take a quarterback within the first four picks of the upcoming draft. There won't be room for Kessler or Kevin Hogan on the final roster unless one of the other signal callers is injured. A 2016 third-round pick, Kessler lost all eight of his starts as a rookie, despite completing 65.6 percent of his passes for 7.1 yards per attempt with only two interceptions. Of course, he threw for just six touchdowns and the Browns averaged 15.8 points in his starts. Kessler only attempted 23 passes last season, splitting backup duties with Hogan throughout the year. A late-round pick is the most Cleveland can hope for.
