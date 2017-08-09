Browns' Cody Kessler: Falling back in competition
Despite opening camp with the first-team offense, Kessler has become a long shot to win the Week 1 starting job, ESPN.com's Pat McManamon reports.
Brock Osweiler was named the starter for the preseason opener, and he responded by turning in strong practices Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, DeShone Kizer got most of the second-string reps at Tuesday's practice, dropping Kessler all the way back to the third unit. Kiessler is still slated to be the second QB into the game Thursday against New Orleans, but it sounds like he could fall out of the competition with a poor showing.
