Kessler will serve as the Browns' No. 2 quarterback behind DeShone Kizer during Sunday's game against the Titans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kevin Hogan, who is dealing with a rib injury he sustained while starting the Week 6 loss to the Texans, is now the team's No. 3 signal caller. Kessler went 0-8 as a starter last season and was passed up on the depth chart by Hogan in training camp, but Kessler is now a Kizer injury away from another shot at helming the Cleveland offense. With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com notes that the 0-6 Browns will likely try to ride things out with Kizer for the rest of the season, rather than continue to shuffle the deck at quarterback.

