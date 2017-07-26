Browns' Cody Kessler: Opening camp with starters
Browns coach Hue Jackson said Kessler will open training camp with the first-team offense, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports. "Cody will walk out there first, and we'll give him an opportunity there," said Jackson. "Obviously, Brock and DeShone and Kevin [Hogan], all those guys will get reps. This is a competition. Somebody has to walk out there first. We've made a decision it will be Cody.
Kessler is a slight favorite for the Week 1 job after making eight starts last season, but 26-year-old Brock Osweiler and rookie DeShone Kizer will be hot on the second-year quarterback's tail, with all three players likely to get plenty of first-team reps. The Browns finally have some promising parts on offense, but improvement in the passing game largely depends on rapid development from second-year wideout Corey Coleman (shoulder/hamstring) and rookie tight end David Njoku. The team does at least have a strong offensive line along with solid but unspectacular skill-position performers in Kenny Britt, Isaiah Crowell and Duke Johnson.
