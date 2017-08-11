Kessler completed 5 of 10 passes for 47 yards during Thursday's 20-14 win over the Saints.

With Brock Osweiler's struggles during the first preseason game, Kessler had a big opportunity to jump him on the depth chart and prove he could be the guy. However, he didn't fair much better, and DeShone Kizer -- who turned in a wonderful performance -- actually might've supplanted him as the No. 2 quarterback. Coach Hue Jackson has yet to name a starter against the Giants, but it'd be a surprise if Kessler earned first-team snaps.