Kessler was on the field for seven plays in replace of DeShone Kizer (ribs) and completed 1 of 3 passes for five yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.

When Kizer left the game with a rib injury, Kessler was called on to replace the rookie, though the former USC quarterback ultimately failed to move the ball as well as his teammate. He was sacked three times during his seven plays of action while completing just one pass. Kizer is confident he'll be able to suit up Sunday against Jacksonville, meaning Kessler will once again be destined for backup duties.