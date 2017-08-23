Kessler completed all seven of his passes for 50 yards during Monday's preseason game against the Giants.

Despite a strong showing Monday, Kessler has become the forgotten man in Cleveland. He went from the expected starting quarterback to third-string duties behind DeShone Kizer and Brock Osweiler, although that would quickly change if Osweiler is dealt. Last season Kessler showed that he's capable of being an NFL starter, but another opportunity to start in Cleveland may be out of the picture.