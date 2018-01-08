Browns' Cody Kessler: Three appearances in 2017
Kessler made three appearances in 2017 and completed 11 of 23 passes for 121 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Though he showed flashes of competency behind center during the 2016 season, Kessler began this year as Cleveland's third-string quarterback behind DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan. His only extended period of playing came on Oct. 22 against the Titans after Kizer was benched to start the second half. The Browns are expected to add yet another quarterback in the 2018 NFL Draft, and that could mean the end of Kessler's time in Cleveland. The 24-year-old improved his arm strength over the offseason last year, and even if he's cut loose by the Browns, another team might be willing to take a flier on the former USC product.
