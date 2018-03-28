Browns' Cody Kessler: Traded to Jags
The Browns are trading Kessler to the Jaguars for a conditional late-round 2019 draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The trifling compensation suggests Kessler will need to compete for a backup job with his new team, even though Blake Bortles (wrist) is the only other quarterback on the current roster. Jacksonville could seek an upgrade in the later stages of free agency or the upcoming draft, as Kessler is a risky No. 2 quarterback for a team that likes its chances of returning to the playoffs. The 2016 third-round pick completed 65.6 percent of his passes for a respectable 7.1 yards per attempt as a rookie, but he lost each of his eight starts while throwing for only six touchdowns. Kessler then spent most of 2017 buried on the bench, ultimately attempting 23 passes without making a start.
