Browns' Cody Kessler: Will remain backup for Week 8
Kessler will remain the Browns' No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Vikings after head coach Hue Jackson named DeShone Kizer the team's Week 8 starter.
Kessler made his first appearance of the season in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans, coming on in relief for Kizer in the third quarter and completing 10 of 19 passes for 121 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Though he was more productive than the struggling Kizer, who threw two more interceptions to bring his total to a league-high 13 on the season, Kessler's inability to engineer a touchdown drive likely prevented him from getting a look as the starter in Week 8. However, with Kizer's hold on the top gig on shaky ground after being replaced due to ineffectiveness midway through each of his last three starts, it wouldn't be surprising if Kessler was called upon again at some point Sunday. The Vikings defense is yielding just 283 yards per game for the season, good for the fourth-best mark in the NFL.
