Parkey successfully converted three of three field-goal attempts and three of three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts.

Parkey has stabilized the Browns' placekicking since his arrival in Week 2. He has yet to miss a kick and recorded his third straight game of double-digit point production. He's scored 10, 11 and 12 points the last three weeks. Sunday's win was the fourth straight for the Browns, who have scored more than 30 points in each of the four games and averaged 37.5 during the winning streak.