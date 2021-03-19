The Browns are re-signing Parkey to a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It's no understatement to say that Parkey's showing with the Browns last season revitalized his career. The 29-year-old converted 86 percent of his field-goal tries in 15 regular-season appearances, and he was perfect in each of the team's playoff games. After having spent six years from 2015-2020 on six different teams, Parkey will now get to stick around a familiar situation and attempt to bring stability.
More News
-
Browns' Cody Parkey: Makes all kicks in playoff loss•
-
Browns' Cody Parkey: Records 12 points in playoff win•
-
Browns' Cody Parkey: Rights himself in time for playoffs•
-
Browns' Cody Parkey: Coach expresses confidence•
-
Browns' Cody Parkey: Misses piling up•
-
Browns' Cody Parkey: Missed kick not a factor•