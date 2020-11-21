Parkey (undisclosed) has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Technically, Parkey will still have to test negative Sunday morning, but that appears to be a formality at this point. He was originally placed on the list after being considered a high-risk contact with a non-staff practitioner who tested positive earlier in the week. Barring any setbacks, look for the 28-year-old to take on his usual kicking duties.