Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed confidence in Parkey, who has missed kicks in each of the last three games, Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stefanski was asked if he's considering a change at placekicker and did not answer it directly. "He knows what is expected of him. We are counting on him, and I have a ton of confidence in him," said the coach. Parkey missed three extra-point kicks and a field-goal attempt over the last three games.