Parkey successfully converted two of three field-goal attempts and did not have an extra-point try in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

Windy conditions contributed to a low-scoring affair in which throwing became a challenge. Parkey's miss from 37 yards, his first missed FGA of the season, would have brought the Browns within one score late in the game. The miss was hardly his fault as the ball went on a wild journey after leaving his foot. It headed for the middle of the uprights before extreme wind pushed it left, like a curveball, and clanged off the upright. Parkey and the Browns will return to action Week 10 at home against Houston following a bye.